Heavy snow and blizzard conditions arriving tonight

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking a swath of wintry mix and snow trekking north toward our region. The precip. will arrive in our southern counties after 5pm and make it to the Ports after 8pm. Freezing drizzle, sleet and snow will be possible for the first few hours, but it will turn to all snow later tonight. The snow will be heavy at times. The ports could see between 4-8″ of snow by Wednesday morning. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast 10-20mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

**TRAVEL WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY WILL BE TREACHEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL UNLESS IT’S NECESSARY**

WEDNESDAY: Heavy snow continues through the morning and into the afternoon. We should see a break in the heavy snow after 3pm for most areas, except the North Shore due to lake effect. By 6pm the Ports, North Shore, and portions of East Central Minnesota could see 10-12″. Surrounding areas are looking at 4-8″. Temperatures will be in the lower 30′s with breezy east winds. The next wave of heavy snow moves in after 8pm.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: After another night of heavy, blowing snow, folks will be waking up to another 4-10″ with the higher totals around the lake. The snow will lighten up, but still continue, off and on through the day. Another 1-4″ will be possible. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Light snow will continue off and on throughout the day on Friday. New accumulations will be around 1-2″. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with winds becoming more northerly 5-15mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.