FIRST ALERT: Major winter storm arrives tonight

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today: Today we will have cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with breezy southeast winds between 10-20mph. Overnight we will see or first major winter storm begin to make its arrival. Some rain and snow will be possible at first, becoming all snow later at night. Expect some rough driving conditions Wednesday morning as 3-6″ could fall by the morning commute.

Wednesday: Snow and wind continue on Wednesday. By the end of the day, places such as the Twin Ports and North Shore could see nearly 12″ of snow. Travel is going to be very difficult, if not dangerous, on Wednesday. Use extreme caution if you have to hit the roads Wednesday. Highs climb into the lower 30s that means this snow will be heavy and wet snow. Be sure to take breaks when shoveling.

Thursday: The system stalls out over the region on Thursday. This will mean another 3-6″ will be possible throughout the region. The North Shore could see up to another 12″ with lake enhancement and winds out the east between 10-20 MPH. Highs will be in lower 30s.

