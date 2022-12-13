Duluth mayor announces re-election campaign, shares why she’s running

Larson was first elected mayor in 2015 and won her second term in 2019.
Larson was first elected mayor in 2015 and won her second term in 2019.(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Emily Larson announced Tuesday she is officially running for her third term as Duluth mayor.

Larson was first elected mayor in 2015 and won her second term in 2019.

At a news conference Tuesday, she highlighted her success saying Duluth has never been in a better economic position.

Larson discussed how her administration revitalized Spirit Mountain, the Lake Superior Zoo, decaying structures, and roads.

She also touted tackling the city’s affordable housing crisis with the Housing Trust Fund.

While Larson is proud of those accomplishments, she said times are still hard, and more work needs to be done.

If re-elected, she wants to renew downtown, promote broadband equity, and further address housing and childcare.

Larson said she is seeking another term to complete projects that began pre-pandemic.

“The commitments that we have to building an economy that works for everybody to sustainability to evolving from the old Duluth to the new Duluth, this is when that really takes root, and I think that’s important,” Larson said.

So far no one else has publically announced their plans to run.

This race will be on next November’s ballot.

If needed, a primary would be held in August.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
Wx Gfx
Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC
Snow through Wednesday
FIRST ALERT Major winter storm impacting the region
Snow Emergency Sign
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

Latest News

File photo of ambulance.
Man dies, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Hayward
Brian Shaw, 34, was sentenced in St. Louis County court on December 13.
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for 2018 Duluth murder
The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has kicked off across the Northland, giving the public...
Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland
Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland
Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland