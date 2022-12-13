Duluth mayor announces re-election campaign, shares why she’s running

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Emily Larson announced Tuesday she is officially running for her third term as Duluth mayor.

Larson was first elected mayor in 2015 and won her second term in 2019.

At a news conference Tuesday, she highlighted her success saying Duluth has never been in a better economic position.

Larson discussed how her administration revitalized Spirit Mountain, the Lake Superior Zoo, decaying structures, and roads.

She also touted tackling the city’s affordable housing crisis with the Housing Trust Fund.

While Larson is proud of those accomplishments, she said times are still hard, and more work needs to be done.

If re-elected, she wants to renew downtown, promote broadband equity, and further address housing and childcare.

Larson said she is seeking another term to complete projects that began pre-pandemic.

“The commitments that we have to building an economy that works for everybody to sustainability to evolving from the old Duluth to the new Duluth, this is when that really takes root, and I think that’s important,” Larson said.

So far no one else has publically announced their plans to run.

This race will be on next November’s ballot.

If needed, a primary would be held in August.

