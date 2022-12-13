City by City: Twin Ports, Hayward, International Falls

Twin Ports- Voting is underway for the 8th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge. There are more than 70 displays in Superior, Duluth, Hermantown and Cloquet. Registration to enter your home or business ends December 12, but those hoping to see the light displays have until December 21 to submit their favorites. Winners will be announced on December 22 at Bentleyville, and top finishers will receive gift baskets to local businesses.

Hayward, WI- The Chamber of Commerce is looking for creativity, but not for Christmas. Submissions are open for the 2023 Hayward Musky Fest logo design contest. The theme this year is “Wishin’ I was Fishin.” Artists and designers have some time to create as submissions for the annual event are due February 3. The creator of the winning design will get to see their work on festival shirts and other swag. They will also receive a gift card to spend at local businesses and they’ll get to be in the Grand Parade. The 73rd Musky Fest will be June 23-25.

International Falls, MN- The U.S. General Services Administration will host a public meeting Tuesday, December 12 in support of a “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement” to address the expansion of the International Falls Land Port of Entry. The meeting will provide information as well as ask residents what they find are the most important issues at the port. Guests can attend virtually or in person. The meeting is at the Koochiching County Court Administration Building from 6-8 p.m.

