BRIDGING THE GAP: Meet Downtown Duluth’s new Outreach Specialist

Nathan Kesti
Nathan Kesti
By Natalie Grant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You will soon see a new face on the streets of Downtown Duluth.

On Tuesday, Downtown Duluth announced Nathan Kesti as the organization’s new Outreach Specialist.

He will work with local businesses and unhoused people in the Downtown Duluth area.

Kesti said in this new role, he wants to use his 20 years of community experience to meet people where they are.

“My goals are to make sure everyone is heard, and we can treat everyone with compassion,” said Kesti.

Downtown Duluth leaders hope Kesti will bridge a gap and connect people with services if they need help.

The Duluth City Council approved the position in recent years.

