BRIDGING THE GAP: Meet Downtown Duluth’s new Outreach Specialist

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You will soon see a new face on the streets of Downtown Duluth.

On Tuesday, Downtown Duluth announced Nathan Kesti as the organization’s new Outreach Specialist.

He will work with local businesses and unhoused people in the Downtown Duluth area.

Kesti said in this new role, he wants to use his 20 years of community experience to meet people where they are.

“My goals are to make sure everyone is heard, and we can treat everyone with compassion,” said Kesti.

Downtown Duluth leaders hope Kesti will bridge a gap and connect people with services if they need help.

The Duluth City Council approved the position in recent years.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.