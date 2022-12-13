Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed

Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy.(Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage from two airports is no longer employed with the department.

Sam Brinton is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 6, according to court records.

Brinton also is accused of stealing luggage at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16. In both cases, Brinton was identified as the suspect through airport security cameras and social media posts.

A warrant was issued for Brinton on Dec. 8 for grand larceny, with value of the items between $1,200 and $5,000.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a DOE spokesperson said via email to Fox News on Tuesday. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Brinton was initially placed on leave after the allegations in the Minneapolis case were made public, a DOE spokesperson said.

Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton identifies as non-binary and is an LGBTQ+ activist.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
Wx Gfx
Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC
Snow through Wednesday
FIRST ALERT Major winter storm impacting the region
Snow Emergency Sign
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
Larson was first elected mayor in 2015 and won her second term in 2019.
Duluth mayor announces re-election campaign, shares why she’s running
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’
FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on...
Army sergeant killed at Georgia post was an Afghan veteran
Authorities say 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia this week in connection with...
Police: Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old years after disappearance