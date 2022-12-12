Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives

Today: Through our day on Monday we are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 30s for much of the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of the Northland. Winds remain out of the east between 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Tuesday we start the day dry with mainly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon climb into the low and mid 30s. As we head towards Tuesday evening our bigger system begins to make its arrival. It looks like it could start as a little mixed precipitation in the far southern portion of our region around 5:00-6:00. Ice totals look be less than .1″ for most locations but it takes very little ice to snarl up the roads. Mixed precip will change over to all snow as we head towards Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Snow continues for the entirety of our Wednesday for much of the region. Winds out of the east and off of Lake Superior means we will see lake enhancement from the Twin Ports points north up the North Shore. That is where we will see some of the highest snow totals. Winds could gust at high as 40 MPH meaning, we could be talking about low visibility as a result of blowing snow. Temperatures climb into the low 30s.

Thursday: Snow should wrap up as we head through the day Thursday. All said and done the Twin Ports and North Shore could be looking at 10-14+” of new snow while the rest looks at 8-12″. The far northwestern and southeastern portion of the region will see lesser totals around 4-8″.

