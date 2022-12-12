SMOOTH ICE: Duluth volunteer keeps ice rinks operating

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s no surprise to anyone: hockey is big in Minnesota.

In Duluth, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, or DAHA, is trying to produce the next generation of hockey stars.

DAHA provides free public skating for kids all across the city, from Piedmont to Portman.

In Duluth Heights, there are two rinks for kids to skate on, giving them free outdoor activity as temps drop below freezing,

Each morning, Zak Radzak prepares the rinks for Northland kids to hit the ice.

“It becomes a hobby to you,” Radzak said.

He’s been skating all his life and has been involved with DAHA for a decade.

“It becomes a way of life,” Radzack said. “I love hunting and fishing but come wintertime, this is it.”

Radzak is tasked with smoothing out the ice and making sure it’s skateable.

Luckily, he has a Zamboni to help get that done.

“If anyone has experienced using a Zamboni for ice maintenance, it’s a game changer,” he said.

That machine allows thousands of Minnesotans into local outdoor rinks each year.

Minnesota has more hockey players than any other state in the country, around 54,000, according to USA Hockey.

That means each year thousands will want to create their own ice rinks at home.

“All you need is a snow pile, a snow pile to stop the puck, but at the end of the day, all you need is ice,” Radzak said.

However, a level base is crucial if you want to do it like the pros.

“If you don’t have a perfectly level base, you’re going to have a bad time, it’s going to last longer and you’re going to need to add water, snow and fight the conditions,” he said.

A broom and shovel are also needed to get the snow off of that precious ice. Radzak said ultimately ice is all you need.

“It’s anywhere where you can get a sheet of ice to play, kids will skate on it,” he said.

Radzak said there are seven different rinks for public skating across Duluth. For more information you can visit DAHA’s website.

