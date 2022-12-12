FIRST ALERT Major winter storm impacting the region

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to be cloudy and mild. Tonight the skies remain cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with breezy southeast winds 10-20mph. Overnight we will see or first major winter storm moves in. Some rain and snow will be possible at first, becoming all snow later at night. Expect some rough driving conditions Wednesday morning as 3-6″ could fall by the morning commute.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Snow and wind continue on Wednesday. By the end of the day, I expect the Ports to see around 12″ of snow. Travel is going to be very difficult, if not dangerous, on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30′s, so this snow will be heavy and wet. Be sure to take breaks when shoveling.

Snow through Wednesday (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: The system stalls out over the region on Thursday. This will mean another 3-6″ will be possible throughout the region. The North Shore could see up to another 12″ with lake enhancement. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with ENE winds 10-20mph.

Snow though the week (KBJR WX)

7-Day (KBJR WX)

