Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead.

While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.

The policy was introduced last year, requiring cars on designated routes to move in case of heavy snowfall.

“The gist of the snow emergency is that we’re asking residents to not park on the snow emergency routes during certain inclement weather periods,” said Geoff Vukelich, Duluth’s Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator.

Vukelich doesn’t know whether the city will even need to call a snow emergency this week.

“It’s asking residents to when we call it make sure you’re not parked there, and we’ll plow those parking lanes all the way to the curb,” he said.

The idea is by getting cars off the road, the plows can make the roads easier to navigate.

Oftentimes in the winter, the roads can become narrow when plows are forced to box in cars.

The city will always declare a snow emergency before 4 p.m.

Your car will need to be off emergency routes by 9 p.m. that day to avoid being ticketed or towed.

Unless the emergency continues, normal parking rules will go back into place by 6 p.m. the following day.

Vukelich says the program is still working out some kinks in its second year.

“We’re trying to make a more clear, unified message that when we call a snow emergency, we are asking it because we need room to push that snow,” he said.

The city’s “Northland Alerts” system will send notifications to anyone who signs up, and the city will notify media outlets when they’ve declared an emergency.

They’re aware that not all their citizens might hear the message but hope getting the word out in the next few years can keep people prepared.

“I think the desired effect will show itself in the next few years if we can start to catalog some of the data,” he said.

You can find more info on the city’s snow emergency policy on its website.

Meanwhile, Superior leaders also have their eyes on the forecast this week.

Mayor Jim Paine said their plows will be ready to hit the streets following the very first flurry.

They plan to tackle the main roads first, like the highways.

They’ll continue plowing there until it stops snowing, then they’ll move into the neighborhoods and side streets.

Paine said it’s important to remember to stay off the roads if you can.

“Try and change plans if they involve you driving,” Paine said. “We’re giving folks plenty of warning, but there are no plans and no job and no meeting or appointment that is worth your life.”

Last year, superior installed GPS trackers in its plows, allowing residents to track their movement on the city’s website.

