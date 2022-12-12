Duluth Mayor Emily Larson to announce re-election campaign

DULUTH - Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will officially launch her re-election campaign Tuesday, according to her campaign spokespeople.

In a press release, Larson plans to kick off her re-election campaign with a press conference on December 13.

Her campaign spokespeople say she plans to discuss her vision to “continue Building a Better Duluth.”

The community is also invited to a campaign kickoff even on Tuesday evening at Blacklist Brewing from 5-6:30 p.m.

With 72 percent of the vote, Larson was first elected mayor over Chuck Horton in 2015 and was sworn in in 2016.

She was elected to a second term in 2019 over challenger David Nolle with 64 percent of the vote.

So far, no one else has publicly announced their intentions to run for the Duluth mayor seat.

This race will be on the November 2023 ballot.

If needed, a primary would be held in August.

The mayor’s office is non-partisan.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.