Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned the dog for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick up Jazzy.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
Wx Gfx
Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games