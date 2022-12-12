COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC

By Natalie Grant
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - ‘The Price is Right Live’ will make a pitstop here in Duluth this spring at the DECC.

Lucie Amundsen, the Director of Communications with the DECC, said the arrival of a new show at the DECC Symphony Hall is exciting.

“I think this is going to be something that is going to be very memorable for people,” said Amundsen.

‘The Price is Right LIVE’ is the classic game show, now just live and in-person.

Contestants have a chance to win a share of $12 million and other prizes.

From Plinko to Cliffhangers to the Big Wheel, the live version of the show looks very similar to the one seen on TV.

The show is Wednesday, March 22nd, at the DECC, and you can get your tickets online here.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16th at 10 A.M.

