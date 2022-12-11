Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.

A Winter Storm Watch already covers much of Minnesota and could go up in Wisconsin and Michigan, too, by Tuesday (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be overcast. There is a slight chance for flurries, too. The low temperature will be near 25. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will remain mostly cloudy to overcast as the large Pacific low moves out of Wyoming towards our part of the country. The afternoon high will be near 31. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday (KBJR)

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of snow will begin in the afternoon. This will turn towards a 90% chance on Wednesday. Tuesday’s low temp will be 25 and the afternoon high will hit 34. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: Snow totals from Tuesday to Thursday could run 8-12″ for parts of MN and 4-8″ for the rest of us. It will start to dry up and cool down by Friday.

It will dry up and cool down after the bout with snow Tuesday to Thursday (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.