Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

By Dave Anderson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.

A Winter Storm Watch already covers much of Minnesota and could go up in Wisconsin and...
A Winter Storm Watch already covers much of Minnesota and could go up in Wisconsin and Michigan, too, by Tuesday(KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be overcast. There is a slight chance for flurries, too. The low temperature will be near 25. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will remain mostly cloudy to overcast as the large Pacific low moves out of Wyoming towards our part of the country. The afternoon high will be near 31. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday
Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday(KBJR)

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of snow will begin in the afternoon. This will turn towards a 90% chance on Wednesday. Tuesday’s low temp will be 25 and the afternoon high will hit 34. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: Snow totals from Tuesday to Thursday could run 8-12″ for parts of MN and 4-8″ for the rest of us. It will start to dry up and cool down by Friday.

It will dry up and cool down after the bout with snow Tuesday to Thursday
It will dry up and cool down after the bout with snow Tuesday to Thursday(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Family visits Kennadie in hospital
Kennadie’s Fight: Family Looks to Community for Help
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A large Pacific low will bring snow chances Tuesday to Thursday
Snow will take a break Saturday night but could come back in earnest on Tuesday

Latest News

A large Pacific low will bring snow chances Tuesday to Thursday
Snow will take a break Saturday night but could come back in earnest on Tuesday
Snow totals
Light snow to fall Saturday, heavier snow could begin Tuesday night
Saturday Snow totals
Tad warmer today, a little more snow for the weekend
Weekend Snow
NNN WX