Santas running wild in Duluth on Saturday
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Don’t be alarmed if you saw a bunch of running Santas out in Duluth Saturday morning, it was all part of the Wild Santa Run!

The 5K was put on by Wild State Cider.

All race participants got a 5-piece Santa suit to run in, as well as chili and free cider following the race.

The race started and ended at Wild State, with runners going up and down Superior Street.

Organizers said the event is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season.

The winner of the Wild Santa Run 5-k finished in about 18 minutes.

“How many Santas do you think are out there? Oh, 600 they say, 600 maybe more! It was nice to see, they had the community come out here for this and it was very fun for the winter time and nice to get people together in one spot,” said Anthony, this year’s 5K winner.

Before the Wild Santa Run, kids could participate in the Reindeer Run, a quarter-mile fun run, which included a pair of reindeer antlers!

