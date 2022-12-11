Clothing drive helps sweeten up the bitter winter

Sweetly Kismet holds clothing drive(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARLTON, MN. -- The cold weather has settled in the northland which means, for some people, finding warmth can be difficult.

“In Duluth, unfortunately, we have a very large homeless population,” store manager of Sweetly Kismet Candy Store, Zoey Trettel, said. “Out of that maybe only half of them make it into shelters at night. What we wanted to be able to do is partner with some of the shelters in Duluth to give back to that.”

Sweetly Kismet Candy Store and Top Hat Carriage Service worked together to collect winter gear for local homeless shelters, Lifehouse Youth Center, and CHUM.

“They definitely need the adult sizes more than anything,” Trettel said. They’re aiming more for jackets, bibs, and maybe even some boots because those are the things people donate the least.”

Collecting items to make sure everyone can withstand Minnesota’s brutal winter.

As an incentive, they’re even offering discounted prices on horse drawn sleigh rides to everyone who donates.

If you have a gently worn pair of boots, just drop them off at the bin outside Sweetly Kismet Candy Store.

Then you can go on a horse-drawn sleigh ride for 50% off.

Hoping to bring support to those experiencing homelessness in the area this holiday season.

“I know there’s over 100 people on the street right now and when I say on the street, I mean they are sleeping overnight on the street,” Owner of Top Hat Carriage Service, Tim Carroll, said. “The shelters fill up and once they fill up, you’re stuck on the street.

A cause they hold close to their heart.

“We work in Duluth, and we are on the streets all the time. We know a lot of the homeless we spend a lot of time with them,” Carroll said. “Hopefully, stuff like this can give them a step up.”

Sweetly Kismet is collecting items until the 18th of December and need a lot more clothing.

All donations will be given to Lifehouse and CHUM to be distributed the week before Christmas.

For more information on how to donate, visit this link.

