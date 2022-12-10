UMD comes up short after going to overtime with No.1 Denver

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night at AMSOIL Arena, redemption was on the line as the Bulldogs welcomed top-ranked Denver where UMD fell 3-2 in OT.

The last time these two teams met was this past March when the Pioneers defeated the Bulldogs in the Regional.

While the Bulldogs were the underdogs on Friday, they sure came out playing otherwise in the first period scoring the first two goals. Dominic James sounded the red light first for UMD and then the rookie duo followed suit. About three minutes later, Isaac Howard fed Ben Steeves for the second goal of the evening.

Before the period concluded, Denver split UMD’s lead in half after a goal of their own.

After a scoreless second period, Denver came out firing away in the final frame just one minute in for the equalizer, 2-2.

In the three-on-three overtime, Pioneer’s Tristan Broz scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs.

UMD and Denver resume NCHC play on Saturday night at AMSOIL. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the My9 Sports network.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.