UMD comes up short after going to overtime with No.1 Denver

By Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night at AMSOIL Arena, redemption was on the line as the Bulldogs welcomed top-ranked Denver where UMD fell 3-2 in OT.

The last time these two teams met was this past March when the Pioneers defeated the Bulldogs in the Regional.

While the Bulldogs were the underdogs on Friday, they sure came out playing otherwise in the first period scoring the first two goals. Dominic James sounded the red light first for UMD and then the rookie duo followed suit. About three minutes later, Isaac Howard fed Ben Steeves for the second goal of the evening.

Before the period concluded, Denver split UMD’s lead in half after a goal of their own.

After a scoreless second period, Denver came out firing away in the final frame just one minute in for the equalizer, 2-2.

In the three-on-three overtime, Pioneer’s Tristan Broz scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs.

UMD and Denver resume NCHC play on Saturday night at AMSOIL. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the My9 Sports network.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraser Shipyards
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
Family visits Kennadie in hospital
Kennadie’s Fight: Family Looks to Community for Help
Saturday snow totals will be very light for most towns but lake influence will make for more...
Light snow likely Saturday, heavier snow possible next week

Latest News

Superior Basketball
Boys’ Basketball: Esko and Superior protect their home court earning wins
UMD beats St. Thomas
No. 7 Lady Bulldogs dominate St. Thomas in 8-1 win
Girl's High School Hockey
Thursday Night Face Off: Week 1
UMD hosts double-header
Mental Health takes center ice at AMSOIL this weekend