Trail by Trail: Amnicon Lake, Iron County, Minnesota, Hayward Area

Trail report from Drift Dodgers Snowmobile Club:

Drift Dodgers Snowmobile Club was founded in 1967 in Amnicon Lake Wisconsin. We are still going strong and our volunteers maintain over 84 miles of snowmobile trails in the Northwest quadrant of Douglas County including trails right in the City of Superior, and three trails that connect with Minnesota. We have monthly meetings at our club shop in Amnicon Lake, the second Monday of the month at 6 pm September - April. We also run Bingo from April - November as a club fundraiser every Thursday @ The Belgian Club in Superior. We are always looking for new members who want to lend a hand in getting trails ready for the season, or that are just wanting to get out and meet new people to ride with. New for this year a new warming shelter has been built on the Gandy Dancer trail and 41 intersections, with a restroom. This will be a great place to stop and take a break when out on the trails.

We are currently working on packing trails and clearing trees and brush. The swamps need to be frozen well before we can open for the season. We have members out almost daily checking to see how things are freezing up. Trust me we want to start this season as soon as the trails are safe to navigate. The most up-to-date information comes from our Drift Dodgers Facebook page.

Trail report from Iron County Forestry Department:

(As of 12/8/22)Iron County is home to over 310 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. Our trail system is maintained by 2 clubs with over 130+ miles and 150+ miles of responsibilities, with the Forestry Department maintaining the balance. With lake effect snowfall typical of the UP, Iron County trails usually can open in early December and provide a direct connection to the UP trails and our neighboring Wisconsin counties.

Given the varied snow conditions in Iron County, the Iron County snowmobile and winter ATV/UTV trails will partially open at 7 am, Friday, December 9th. Early-season conditions, water holes, and a thin base will be the norm until we get more snow. The White Thunder Riders report trails 2, 2A, 6, 8, 8b, 11a, 13, 13c, 15, 17, 17a, and trail 77 are ready to ride. The Mercer Sno-goers report all of their trail system has insufficient snow and will remain closed. Please only plan to ride the trails listed above. There are some significant trail changes in the Mercer area and a section of the railroad grade (17) is CLOSED. Michigan trails are currently open to Bessemer but trail 160 near Saxon Harbor remains closed. As conditions change the clubs will continue to update.

Minnesota- The DNR is reminding riders to be cautious with early-season ice. Earlier this week they posted about a side-by-side that broke through thin ice. They say not only is ice never 100% safe but not all ATVs are built the same. While some smaller ATVs and snowmobiles can travel on 5-7 inches of ice, other side-by-sides and bigger rigs need to wait for 7 to 8 inches of new clear ice before venturing out.

Trail report from American Birkebeiner Trail System:

On Wednesday, Dec 7th the Cable and Hayward area received another 2-3″ of fluffy snow. As of Dec 8th, the trail crew is wrapping up their snow-making operations for the year. They are going to get the groomers out on the trail to groom the few inches of snow we received this week. Conditions remain thin along the trail but each snowfall we receive will help tremendously. An all-access trail pass is required to utilize the snowmaking loops throughout the season. A regular season pass allows users to access all-natural snow segments of the American Birkebeiner trail, OO loops, and Hatchery Creek loops. Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com

