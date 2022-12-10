Time to hit the slopes: Chester Bowl brings winter sports opportunities to the area

Opening day of Chester Bowl ski hill
Opening day of Chester Bowl ski hill(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. -- Chester Bowl’s ski hills and ski lifts come alive for another season.

“It’s such a great thing for people to get outdoors during the winter,” Thom Storm, a volunteer with the National State Ski Patrol, said. “They come here and have a lot of fun.”

While the hills were filled with experienced skiers and snowboarders, Chester Bowl focuses on getting newcomers on the fresh snow.

“We have a really robust scholarship program where it’s a single page form that you fill out when you register to get equipment,” Sam Louma, the program director of Chester Bowl, said. “You don’t need approved income, you don’t need to do anything else that’s invasive, and we will provide that scholarship.”

Opening their Chester Bowl Improvement Club program for the season Saturday, they brought in over $34,000 in scholarships for families this winter.

If you don’t know much about skiing but are interested in learning and don’t have the right equipment, they offer snowboard and ski rentals in their own sight chalet, taking the extra step to make skiing and snowboarding open to everyone.

“A part of making it affordable is to even further reduce that barrier for families that just don’t have the means to pay for their equipment,” Louma said. “So, what it would cost to rent gear for the day at many other resorts, it would cost that much to get a season pass and rentals for the season here at Chester.”

Enabling all community members to enjoy the northland’s winter regardless of expenses.

“Anyone who wants a scholarship gets one. No one is turned away,” Storm said. “It’s such a wonderful thing for people who are financially challenged, there’s so much of that going around, but they can come here, and their kids can ski and snowboard and have a lot of fun.”

If you’re interested in joining the Chester Bowl Improvement Club, you can sign up on their website.

