Snow will take a break Saturday night but could come back in earnest on Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: A trough of lower air pressure brought light snow inland a touch towards moderate snow along Lake Superior. That little low is going away so Sunday and Monday should be dry but still a bit cloudy. A bigger low is battling its way across the Rockies right now and is scheduled to hit us with moderate to even heavy snow totals from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday night.

Sunday will be cloudy, mild and calm (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: Snow showers will taper off but a mostly cloudy sky will remain above our heads. At ground level, fog will be possible. Low temperatures will run 20-25. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Weak high pressure will try to poke scattered holes in the cloud cover. We’ll call that partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The high temp will be near 33 which is warmer than normal. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

A large Pacific low will bring snow chances Tuesday to Thursday (KBJR)

MONDAY: The sky will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as the big low rumbles towards us from Wyoming. Morning low will be 25. The afternoon high will be 32. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: The low will bring moderate to heavy snow Tuesday afternoon to Thursday evening. The latest models indicate most towns could run 6-10″. There are still several days to go before the low gets here so stay tuned for updates and changes.

A big low could make big snow next week (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.