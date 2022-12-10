Snow will take a break Saturday night but could come back in earnest on Tuesday

By Dave Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: A trough of lower air pressure brought light snow inland a touch towards moderate snow along Lake Superior. That little low is going away so Sunday and Monday should be dry but still a bit cloudy. A bigger low is battling its way across the Rockies right now and is scheduled to hit us with moderate to even heavy snow totals from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday night.

Sunday will be cloudy, mild and calm
Sunday will be cloudy, mild and calm(KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: Snow showers will taper off but a mostly cloudy sky will remain above our heads. At ground level, fog will be possible. Low temperatures will run 20-25. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Weak high pressure will try to poke scattered holes in the cloud cover. We’ll call that partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The high temp will be near 33 which is warmer than normal. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

A large Pacific low will bring snow chances Tuesday to Thursday
A large Pacific low will bring snow chances Tuesday to Thursday(KBJR)

MONDAY: The sky will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as the big low rumbles towards us from Wyoming. Morning low will be 25. The afternoon high will be 32. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: The low will bring moderate to heavy snow Tuesday afternoon to Thursday evening. The latest models indicate most towns could run 6-10″. There are still several days to go before the low gets here so stay tuned for updates and changes.

A big low could make big snow next week
A big low could make big snow next week(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family visits Kennadie in hospital
Kennadie’s Fight: Family Looks to Community for Help
Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
Snow totals
Light snow to fall Saturday, heavier snow could begin Tuesday night
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Fraser Shipyards
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death

Latest News

Snow totals
Light snow to fall Saturday, heavier snow could begin Tuesday night
Saturday Snow totals
Tad warmer today, a little more snow for the weekend
Weekend Snow
NNN WX
Saturday snow totals will be very light for most towns but lake influence will make for more...
Light snow likely Saturday, heavier snow possible next week