DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday afternoon, UMD Women’s Hockey hosted St. Thomas University. Two goals and two assists from Ashton Bell helped the Bulldogs finish game one 8-1 over the Tommies.

SOG: UMD 56, UST 14

Join us tomorrow afternoon as we host our second-ever @SophiesSquad game for mental health awareness! pic.twitter.com/IdDir3K0dL — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) December 9, 2022

