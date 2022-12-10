Kennadie’s Fight: Family Looks to Community for Help

DULUTH, MN -- On April 6th, 2022, Kennadie Ellis was born fighting for her life.

“She was born with a rare genetic disease where she’s missing a piece of chromosome six and has an extra chromosome two,” said Sara, and Tyler Ellis, Kennadie’s parents. “It has affected her eye sight, her heart, her lungs, and her brain.”

Kennadie spent the first few months of her life in the Children’s hospital and endured many surgeries and many setbacks.

“We were scared were going to lose her. It was very scary at that point,” the Ellis’s said.

Unable to leave Kennadie in her critical condition, Sara had to quit her job.

“I decided to do the GoFundMe,” Kennadie’s grandmother, Lori Privette, said. “I have never done anything like that before. It has turned out to be a big help for them to pay some of their bills because Tyler wants to be at the hospital too.”

As Kennadie continues her fight, her family and friends are looking to the community for help.

“She contacted me shortly after and said what do you think about a spaghetti dinner benefit,” Privette said. “I said, “Sure if you want to start it, I can help with anything.”

The put together the “Kennadie Ellis Spaghetti Feed Dinner: Silent Auction and Raffle Fundraiser.” with the goal of raising the necessary funds to stay by their daughter’s side.

“It’s hard being here and worrying about her, but then it’s an even bigger stress added to be worried is we are on-going to make it through this month paying our bills,” the Ellis’s said.

Kennadie Ellis Spaghetti Feed Dinner will be at the Cast Iron Bar and Grill Banquet Room on December 16th at 5 p.m.

If you are interested in donating, you can find their GoFundMe by clicking this link.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.