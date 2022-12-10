CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family visits Kennadie in hospital
Kennadie’s Fight: Family Looks to Community for Help
Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
Snow totals
Light snow to fall Saturday, heavier snow could begin Tuesday night
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Fraser Shipyards
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death

Latest News

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Opening day of Chester Bowl ski hill
Time to hit the slopes: Chester Bowl brings winter sports opportunities to the area
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs