Thursday Night Face Off: Week 1
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night in the Northland, Thursday Night Face Off kicked off with a slate of several high school hockey games on both the boys’ and girls’ side of the puck.
High School Boy’s Hockey:
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6 Duluth Denfeld 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 3 Duluth Denfeld 3
Grand Rapids 3 Proctor 1
High School Girl’s Hockey:
Proctor/Hermantown 4 Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3 Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Duluth Northern Stars 6 Northern Tier Stars 0
