Thursday Night Face Off: Week 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night in the Northland, Thursday Night Face Off kicked off with a slate of several high school hockey games on both the boys’ and girls’ side of the puck.

High School Boy’s Hockey:

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6 Duluth Denfeld 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 3 Duluth Denfeld 3

Grand Rapids 3 Proctor 1

High School Girl’s Hockey:

Proctor/Hermantown 4 Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3 Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Duluth Northern Stars 6 Northern Tier Stars 0

