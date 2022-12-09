Tad warmer today, a little more snow for the weekend

Today: This morning we will start out mostly cloudy, but will see decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy as we head through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s so a tad warmer than yesterday. Winds are out of the east southeast between 5-10 MPH.

MN Today (Northern News Now)

WI Today (Northern News Now)

Saturday: The first half of our weekend features some snow. Snow showers look to be heaver from the Twin Ports up the North Shore thanks to a easterly wind off of Lake Superior. That is where we could see 2-5 " of new snow. The Far northern portions of Minnesota including the Iron Range could see 1-2″ while the rest of us talk about a trace up to an inch. Temperatures climb into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Saturday Snow totals (Northern News Now)

Sunday: The second half of our weekend is looking better than the first. Sunday features partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 5-10mph.

Next Weeks System Tuesday through Thursday: We are keeping an eye on a potentially large system next week. The models are in agreement over a low that could bring plowable amounts of snow to the region. It’s still too early to talk totals, but over 6″ is looking more likely. Stay tuned for updates from your First Alert Weather Team!

A low pressure will arrive through a dip in the jet stream it could bring moderate to heavy snow next Tuesday night to Thursday morning (Northern News Now)

7-Day (Northern News Now)

