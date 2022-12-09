SPECIAL DELIVERY: Hundreds of toys donated to local Northland non-profit

Around $16,000 in toys were donated to the Duluth Salvation Army Friday for the 14th Annual...
Around $16,000 in toys were donated to the Duluth Salvation Army Friday for the 14th Annual Truckers for Tots.(Jamie Paquette)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of Duluth kids will get toys on Christmas this year thanks to a donation from Mid-State Trucking.

The transport company has been delivering thousands of toys to Northland kids for 14 years now.

In total, the company garnered $16,000 in donations to shop for toys this year.

According to Toys for Tots, that equates to over 50% of the area’s donated toys.

Mike Cooper is the Operations Manager for Mid-State trucking and said this year, more kids need toys.

“In Duluth, there’s 3,600 kids last year that needed our help, this year that’s moved up to over 4,200 and that’s from our toys for tots rep,” Cooper said.

This year, the Truckers for Tots campaign partnered with Fleet Farm to purchase toys for the community.

“It’s one thing that myself, my work family all agree, it’s worth doing,” Cooper said.

This year, Jeff Foster and his team were the ones to transport the toys to the Salvation Army.

“It’s always great to help out,” Foster said.

“It makes us feel good in the way that we know that they’re gonna have a better Christmas than they would have had otherwise,” he continued.

The Salvation Army, Duluth Kiwanis Club, Toys for Tots and Jeff Foster Trucking were all involved in Friday’s donation.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraser Shipyards
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
Saturday snow totals will be very light for most towns but lake influence will make for more...
Light snow likely Saturday, heavier snow possible next week
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
Duluth Police: 17 people charged in drug trafficking ring

Latest News

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show features around 150 vendors all at the DECC from Dec....
PREVIEW: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show comes to the DECC
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road to detain...
Duluth Police arrest fugitive with violent criminal history
Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage