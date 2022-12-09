SPECIAL DELIVERY: Hundreds of toys donated to local Northland non-profit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of Duluth kids will get toys on Christmas this year thanks to a donation from Mid-State Trucking.

The transport company has been delivering thousands of toys to Northland kids for 14 years now.

In total, the company garnered $16,000 in donations to shop for toys this year.

According to Toys for Tots, that equates to over 50% of the area’s donated toys.

Mike Cooper is the Operations Manager for Mid-State trucking and said this year, more kids need toys.

“In Duluth, there’s 3,600 kids last year that needed our help, this year that’s moved up to over 4,200 and that’s from our toys for tots rep,” Cooper said.

This year, the Truckers for Tots campaign partnered with Fleet Farm to purchase toys for the community.

“It’s one thing that myself, my work family all agree, it’s worth doing,” Cooper said.

This year, Jeff Foster and his team were the ones to transport the toys to the Salvation Army.

“It’s always great to help out,” Foster said.

“It makes us feel good in the way that we know that they’re gonna have a better Christmas than they would have had otherwise,” he continued.

The Salvation Army, Duluth Kiwanis Club, Toys for Tots and Jeff Foster Trucking were all involved in Friday’s donation.

