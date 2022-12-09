PREVIEW: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show comes to the DECC

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show features around 150 vendors all at the DECC from Dec. 9 - 11.(Jamie Paquette)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sea lions, fish, ice and fun! The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show is back at the DECC this weekend with hundreds of vendors and events.

This year’s show features ice fishing tips and gear for Northlanders to grab before they head out on frozen lakes.

Among the several features, the Sea Lion Splash is one of the main events every year.

Three sea lions are in this year’s performances and feature everything from playing catch with a frisbee to teaching the importance of recycling.

Jimmy Earhart, a Sea Lion Trainer, said working with the aquatic creatures is a blast.

“They’re all rescues, they all have their own personalities, individual stories and attitude sometimes,” Earhart said.

The lions have been trained and receive round-the-clock supervision by the trainers.

“They get a treat, and you can kind of guide them around, hopefully, guide them, to get them to go where you want,” he continued, “and just reward at the right time.”

The sea lions are rescued and registered by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Just down the way from the Sea Lion Splash, you can fish your luck and attempt to catch a fish in the frozen basin.

Gift certificates for ice fishing equipment are all on the line if you catch a fish.

Steve Hanson with Eskimo Ice gear sponsored the frozen basin.

“If you catch an untagged fish there’s gift certificates you can win, if you catch a tagged fish, you can win an ice auger,” Hanson continued, “a fish house, there’s so many types of gear that we have, rod bags to carry gear.”

Hanson has been coming to the ice fishing show for several years now. He said it’s always great to get together as a community.

“It’s a time for us to talk about new products obviously, to give people ideas,” he said.

“It’s just a culmination of what we’ve been working on for a long time,” Hanson continued.

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show runs Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DECC.

For more information, you can visit their website.

