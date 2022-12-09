Nurses at Lake View in Two Harbors withdraw strike notice

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 18 MNA nurses at Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice.

Even so, the MNA says negotiations for a new contract are ongoing.

The Lake View negotiation team released this statement Thursday night:

“As a sign of good faith, the nurses of Lake View Hospital have chosen to withdraw our ten-day unfair labor practice strike notice for the time being, in the hopes that management will start collaborating with nurses and take these negotiations seriously by treating our priorities and our nurses with the respect we deserve moving forward. Lake View nurses are committed to working towards a fair contract that uplifts our community and protects the future of healthcare in Two Harbors and the rest of Northeastern Minnesota.”

This comes after Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses reached tentative agreements for a new contract earlier this week, averting a strike at all of those hospitals.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.