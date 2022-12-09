Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold.

According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.

Though North Carolina is more than 1,000 miles away, word of the recent power outages there traveled to our area fast.

“The situation in North Carolina really illustrates just how vital electric power is to basically everything we do,” said Amy Rutledge, ALLETE Minnesota Power’s Director of Corporate Communication.

According to Rutledge, the organization is committed to keeping its infrastructure secure.

“We take the great responsibility for the safety of not only our employees, but our customers and our communities and all of our facilities very seriously,” Rutledge said.

According to Rutledge, Minnesota Power is using information from the incident in North Carolina to help fortify the security they have at their facilities.

She said no threat has been detected here, but they’re monitoring their systems.

“We employ everything from the latest technology to protocols and procedures that are in place to really ensure that those facilities and that critical infrastructure is maintained,” Rutledge said.

In addition to physical barriers, Minnesota Power also has cyber security teams working to keep their energy infrastructure protected on all fronts.

On the Iron Range, Luke Peterson with Hibbing Public Utilities said security is an integral part of providing electricity.

“Utilities have been preparing themselves for security at all critical infrastructure,” said Peterson. “We’ve been upgrading with remote monitoring of various electric flows and things like that,” Peterson said.

According to Peterson, maintaining their facilities will help get the lights back on, regardless of the cause.

“Yes, human activity does happen, but the probability of a disruption in our neck of the woods is very likely going to be by weather,” Peterson said.

Northern News Now also received a statement Thursday from another major electric utility in our area, Xcel energy:

“At Xcel Energy, the protection and resilience of our energy grid from cyber and physical threats are a top priority. We are closely following recent events, such as the incident in North Carolina, to understand these incidents and what potential threats like them mean for energy systems across the country. We’re always working with industry and government partners as security threats, cyber and physical, continue to evolve. Our focus is keeping the public and our employees safe at all times. Our security programs are designed to quickly identify threats against the grid and mitigate and respond to cyber and physical attacks, including attacks such as occurred in North Carolina.”

