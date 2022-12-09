Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.

According to Wisconsin’s DOT, just before 8 a.m., traffic on the Wisconsin-bound lane backed up onto I-35. Cars were moving but at a slow pace.

Our crews on the scene report traffic being reduced to one lane near the crashes.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crashes or what caused them. No word on any injures.

Superior Police were responding to the incident.

