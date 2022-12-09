Minnesota invests historic $100 million to expand broadband coverage

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz announced historic investments in broadband Thursday.

Internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage in Minnesota.

61 broadband expansion projects will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development.

The money comes from the state legislature and the American Rescue Plan.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most.”

This represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.

“Broadband is the plumbing of the twenty-first century. Without it, businesses and households can’t participate in today’s economy,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “We’re proud to work with broadband providers and offer these historic grants that will empower more growth and more equity in our state.”

Click here to see the full breakdown of which providers are receiving grants and the counties they serve.

