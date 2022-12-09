Light snow to fall Saturday, heavier snow could begin Tuesday night

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies! Tonight the skies will be clear to start but there will be increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 20′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

cloudy and mild tonight (KBJR)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have a 90% chance of snow showers off and on through the day. The snow will start in the morning and diminish after 6pm. Most areas will see a trace to 2″. However, with some east winds, the Ports and up the North Shore will likely see between 2-6″. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

Snow totals (KBJR WX)

snow likely Saturday (KBJR)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with light southeast winds.

a low from the southwest will set us up for a moderate to heavy snow come Tuesday night (KBJR)

MONDAY: Monday we will continue to see mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east and southeast.

two snow chances this week (KBJR)

BIG SYSTEM NEXT WEEK: A large low will move in Tuesday night and bring the chance of significant snow to the region. Models are still all over the place on totals and placement of the snow. The latest runs pushed the low a little further south. However, there is still a chance of more than 6″ in some areas with 12″ possible up the North Shore. A lot can change between now and then, so stay tuned!

