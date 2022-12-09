INVISIBLE KILLER: Sen. Klobuchar, Minnesota fire chiefs warn against carbon monoxide

DULUTH, MN -- Senator Amy Klobuchar joined fire chiefs across Minnesota to explain the dangers of carbon monoxide Thursday.

“In order to adequately address this danger, we need common sense safeguards in place,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar highlighted a bill she brought to the nation’s capital in March.

“The law helps to prevent tragic deaths by providing funding to states tribes and local governments that require residences and other facilities to install CO detectors,” she said.

Klobuchar’s bill, which passed with bipartisan support, sets aside funding for states to increase access and education about carbon monoxide detection.

“This law and the subsequent funding opportunities will save lives,” said Duluth’s Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, who joined the senator to highlight the dangers of the invisible and odorless gas.

According to Krizaj, if you’re heating your home with a wood-burning stove or furnace, you should always make sure the room is properly ventilated.

Those who spoke also said never to run a car in a closed garage.

Klobuchar expressed it’s always a good idea to have a working CO detector in your home

“I know the best way to protect public safety, whether it is from crime, from fires, whether it is from the invisible carbon monoxide killer gas, is to prevent it from happening in the first place,” she said.

Krizaj reinforced the importance of contacting emergency services if you do begin to feel sick and suspect CO poisoning.

“Call 9-1-1 if you’re feeling symptomatic, it can be confusing,” he said. “It’s headaches, I’m feeling tired, I just feel sick. If you have that feeling and your alarm is going off, please call 9-11.”

Every residential building in Minnesota is required to have a working carbon monoxide detector within ten feet of any room used to sleep.

The same rule applies to other buildings where people might sleep, like hospitals, hotels, and some daycares.

