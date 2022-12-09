GIVING BACK: Rice Lake Boy Scouts deliver boxes of toys to Salvation Army

DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - After bad weather canceled the Salvation Army’s fundraising festival a few weeks ago, a local Boy Scout troop decided to take matters into their own hands.

The Boy Scouts from Troop 7 in Rice Lake heard about the Red Kettle Karnival’s cancellation and wanted to find another way to show their support.

They decided to hold a toy drive of their own.

The Scouts dropped off all the toys they collected to The Salvation Army Thursday.

“I think it’s important to give back because you can’t take everything for granted,” Boy Scout Zach Warner said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Troop 7 Leader Patrick Sirois said it is important to give back all year, especially at Christmas.

“Troop 7 does a lot of community service projects throughout the year, and this is just one of them; helping families have a better Christmas,” Sirois said.

In addition to dropping off the toys, the Scouts also got a tour of The Duluth Salvation Army center and learned more about what the Army does for the community.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $215,000 by Christmas Eve.

