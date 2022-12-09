Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal charges in February.(Hennepin County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time.

Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

