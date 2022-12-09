Duluth Police arrest fugitive with violent criminal history

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth police say they arrested a fugitive with a lengthy violent, criminal history.

According to the Department just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday members of the Tactical Response Team and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road to detain 29-year-old James Wilkinson.

At that time, Wilkinson exited the house and tried to flee from police.

Wilkinson was arrested and officers seized 25 fentanyl pills and $1,544.

Wilkinson was transported to St. Louis County Jail on charges of a Felony Domestic Assault Warrant, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, and 3rd Degree Sale of Fentanyl.

