CJ Ham launches scholarship fund for Twin Ports students

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth native CJ Ham announced Thursday he and his wife will create a scholarship fund to help students on both sides of the Twin Ports.

CJ and Stephanie Ham are launching The Ham Scholarship Fund.

It’s in partnership with Essentia Health and managed by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

Ham’s goal is to support students of color in the new year.

An initial fundraising event is being held in the Twin Cities, with the hope of more donations from the family and community.

According to the fund’s website, applicants must demonstrate financial need and be graduates of or graduating from the one of the following schools: the Duluth Area Learning Center, Duluth Denfeld High School, Duluth East High School, Harbor City International School, Hermantown High School, Lakeview Christian Academy, Marshall School, Proctor High School or Superior High School.

Awards will be divided into spring and fall installments and are renewable for four years.

Donate to or apply for a scholarship at the link below:

Ham Family Scholarship Fund Presented by Essentia Health - Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation (dsacommunityfoundation.org)

