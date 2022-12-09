City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward

Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.

Trego, WI- A major construction project is on pause because of winter’s arrival. The interchange between US 53 and 63 near Trego will now be completed next year. The interchange did reopen in October, but pavement work still needs to be done on Service Loop and permanent pavement markings need to be made. Work is expected to start again in mid-April and be finished before Memorial Day weekend.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward High School is looking for businesses to sign up for next semester’s career fair. The 2022 fair had 33 vendors, and they are hoping to have even more businesses this time around. The event is held at the Hayward High School gym and welcomes high school students and the community to meet with businesses to find their next career. The 2023 career fair will be on February 15, to register you can send an email.

