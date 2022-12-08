UMD Men’s Hockey faces toughest test yet: Bulldogs prep for series against Denver

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs are coming off their split against Colorado College which was a tale of two games. Friday night the Bulldogs came out lackadaisical and got hit in the mouth by a scrappy Tigers team by the tune of a 3-0 shutout, but Saturday was a completely different story. The Bulldogs put a 4-spot on the Tigers, shutting them out to earn the split.

Head coach Scott Sandelin said he saw some of the same mistakes on Saturday that caught up to them Friday and is a big reason for the lack of trust.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sandelin said, “That’s why we are inconsistent. That’s why I said earlier we have to start playing together as groups of five, go do your job, and communicate. We play a certain structure and it doesn’t change and when guys try and do too many things themselves or they don’t play together, one guy is not on the same page with the other two or vice versa, one guy is doing a great job and the other two are out to lunch. You have to be on the same page. At times we’ve been fine, at times it looks like that and at times it looks like we’re not together and that’s a thing as a coach I take personally and we’ve got to keep getting better at it and we’re trying. There are some things that have gotten better, but it’s not there yet, and hopefully, it’ll get there soon. Hopefully playing a team like Denver will bring out our best, it usually does.”

The puck drops for game one against Denver at AMSOIL on Friday at 7 pm and will be broadcasted on our My9 Sports Network.

