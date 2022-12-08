Sunshine and warmer temperatures today, a little weekend snow possible later

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: High pressure has settled in across the Northland bringing with it mostly sunny skies for our day. With that sunshine highs are able to climb into the mid and upper 20s for most. I would not be surprised if some made a run at 30 along the South Shore. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: Most will finally be able to climb back into the 30′s for highs! Friday features a mixture of sun and clouds across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will see another quick moving clipper system move into the region. A quick 1-3″ of snow through the day will be possible for much of the Northland. Meaning, some roads could become slick. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

