PREVIEW: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ open at Fitger’s stage this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ opens up Friday to audiences for show about a classic holiday story with a Minnesota twist.

The show features five actors that play characters centered around a rural Minnesota bar.

The bar, located in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota, a fictional town, is owned by Gunner Johnson.

Johnson gets into an argument with his wife Clara, following the fight, he slips into a coma after getting into a snowmobile accident.

Gunner comes back in a dream and is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future.

Jason Vincent, the owner of the Boat Club, is also a producer for the show.

St.Luke’s and The Boat Club are presenting the productions at the Spirit of the North Theatre at Fitger’s.

“The writer of this show transports you to this rural Minnesota bar which is haunted by the ghost of Christmas past,” Vincent said.

Vincent said he searched for a show that would be perfect for Duluth.

“I wanted to do a production here in the Spirit of the North theatre and I came across this one,” he continued, “and I thought what better place to do this than in Northern Minnesota.”

The show is a calling to Northlanders.

“We all get the jokes, we get the humor, it’s kind of in the style of ‘Fargo.’,” he said.

The production runs December 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m., December 11 at 2:00 p.m. Next weekend, December 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and December 17 and 18 at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, you can visit The Boat Club Productions website here.

