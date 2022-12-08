Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior.

According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin died when he fell nearly 50 feet to the ground below.

Through their investigation, Superior Police say Mulvaney was working to secure a tarp to a railing going around the deck of a ship and fell.

Police say it appears Mulvaney fell off the deck through a section where a railing was not present.

While the results of an autopsy are still pending and the investigation is ongoing, police say they don’t suspect foul play.

OSHA is also investigating the incident.

