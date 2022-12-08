Mental Health takes center ice at AMSOIL this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There is a mantra out there that says, “Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire,” and one UMD women’s hockey player is living that out and her name is Gabbie Hughes. The fifth-year captain is a mental health advocate, striving to leave a lasting legacy in Bulldog Country on a topic that hits close to home.

While Hughes’ ability on the ice is impressive, to say the least, her passion off the ice for mental health is quite admirable. After losing a friend in the summer of last year, the captain took action and created a non-profit organization called Sophie’s squad. It aims to raise awareness about mental health by decreasing the stigma surrounding it. This weekend, Hughes and the Bulldogs will host a ‘Hockey Hits Back Sophie’s Squad Mental Health Awareness’ game. Hughes says her main goal in all of this is to get conversations started.

“I think just the willingness from the entire AMSOIL community from both men’s and women’s is super exciting to see. I think just bringing awareness to the men’s side is definitely something that Sophie’s squad is focusing on and having it at a Division I men’s hockey school like UMD is definitely going to bring a lot more awareness. They do get more fans than us so reaching a different crowd of people this year is definitely something we are excited for and excited to see the big crowds for the weekend,” added Hughes.

The puck drops at 3 pm against St. Thomas on both Friday and Saturday.

