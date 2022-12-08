Light snow likely Saturday, heavier snow possible next week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will remain mostly sunny. However, tonight there will be some increasing clouds to become mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens with light east winds.
FRIDAY: Friday morning we will start out mostly cloudy, but see decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.
SATURDAY: A shortwave trough in the jetstream will pass through the region on Saturday. This will bring a 60% chance of light snow to the region with most areas picking up a trace to an inch. However, the Head of the Lake and North Shore will see some additional lake enhancement due to east winds. So, we are looking at 2-5″ from Duluth and up the North Shore. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.
SUNDAY: Sunday is looking beautiful! We will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 5-10mph.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY NEXT WEEK: We are keeping an eye on a potentially large system next week. The models are in agreement over a low that could bring plowable amounts of snow to the region. It’s still too early to talk totals, but over 6″ is looking likely. Stay tuned for updates from your First Alert Weather Team!
