Light snow likely Saturday, heavier snow possible next week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will remain mostly sunny. However, tonight there will be some increasing clouds to become mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens with light east winds.

clouds will increase and so will temperatures (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will start out mostly cloudy, but see decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

partial sunshine will be here with slightly warmer than normal highs (KBJR)

SATURDAY: A shortwave trough in the jetstream will pass through the region on Saturday. This will bring a 60% chance of light snow to the region with most areas picking up a trace to an inch. However, the Head of the Lake and North Shore will see some additional lake enhancement due to east winds. So, we are looking at 2-5″ from Duluth and up the North Shore. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

Saturday snow totals will be very light for most towns but lake influence will make for more snow on the North Shore (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking beautiful! We will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 5-10mph.

A Pacific low with a connection to Gulf of Mexico moisture as well could bring moderate to heavy snow next Tuesday night to Thursday morning (KBJR)

TUESDAY-THURSDAY NEXT WEEK: We are keeping an eye on a potentially large system next week. The models are in agreement over a low that could bring plowable amounts of snow to the region. It’s still too early to talk totals, but over 6″ is looking likely. Stay tuned for updates from your First Alert Weather Team!

This week's forecast includes light snow on Saturday with heavier snow Tuesday to Thursday (KBJR)

