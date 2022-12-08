Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country.

According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon.

In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that.

Gas prices in Carlton, MN are especially low, with some prices there around $2.69 per gallon.

Gail VanGuilder has worked at Carlton Gas and More for about a decade.

She loves the job.

“The community, the people, the relationships that we build? That’s essentially what keeps me here,” VanGuilder said.

But last summer, when gas prices soared, it was much harder.

“I got yelled at a lot, people complained a lot. But now they’re happy,” VanGuilder said.

They’re happy because gas prices are falling fast.

According to AAA, it’s down a lot.

“Oil prices are down from about $120 a barrel this summer to about $73 a barrel today,” said Gene LaDoucer, Regional Director for AAA.

According to LaDoucer, when prices fall rapidly it doesn’t immediately mean lower prices at every pump.

Here’s why.

“Because one competing station bought their gas three days ago at a higher price, they really can’t lower their price, they can’t take a loss on that gasoline,” LaDoucer said.

Carlton Gas and More’s price Wednesday is $2.69 a gallon, much lower than stations just a few miles away in Duluth.

VanGuilder said that’s possible because of the falling prices and their business model.

“The majority of our income does not come from the fuel,” VanGuilder said.

She said it’s the other items where they make their money.

They’ve got candy, pop, greeting cards, and even Christmas trees for sale, all to help keep the doors open and the prices at the pump a little lower.

Nick Nergard fills his truck up at the station weekly but stops in daily.

“Every day I drive by here, I go to Sawyer to my ice house on Big Lake. And I stopped by and have coffee with Gail,” Nergard said.

It’s those visits that keep the business going and keeps VanGuilder behind the counter.

“I could not, not see my people every day. You know,” VanGuilder said.

Click here for AAA’s latest average gas prices.

