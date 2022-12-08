Fraudsters targeting those who want to consolidate student loans

The government offers loan consolidation for free; you do not have to pay for it
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are one of the 45 million people holding student loans, experts warned con artists are targeting those looking to potentially consolidate their outstanding debts.

Federal agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), StudentAid.gov, and others have issued recent warning like these about student loan scams.

Robert Farrington with The College Investor said if you need to consolidate any student loans, scammers may reach out and offer their services for a fee. He urged consumers to be wary of any emails, texts or phone calls making that promise.

Farrington said borrowers can consolidate for free at StudentAid.gov. Simply go to the website, scroll to the bottom, and choose “consolidate my loans”.

For more information on student loan scams, StudentAid.gov published an article on red flags to avoid.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
Duluth Police: 17 people charged in drug trafficking ring
Crews try to remove a vehicle from a pond in Saginaw Tuesday.
Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond
Fraser Shipyards
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
Jesse Powell KBJR
Itasca County lawyer sentenced to 6 1/2 years for sexual assaults

Latest News

FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. Hundreds of New York...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
Police: 4 shot at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation