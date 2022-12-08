City by City: Carlton, Chisholm, Red Cliff

Carlton, MN- Sweetly Kismet Candy and Top Hat Carriage Service are hosting a winter clothing collection starting Friday, December 9. The drive runs Friday through Sunday and the following weekend. Visitors going on sleigh rides at the candy store will receive half off their admission with a donation of new or gently used winter jackets, snow pants or boots. Prior to Christmas, the donations will be given to CHUM and the Lifehouse Youth Center.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is opening a new exhibit Thursday, December 8. The temporary exhibit, called “Never Dry: The Rise of Prohibition on the Iron Range” takes visitors on a journey of bootlegging and busts in true Iron Range fashion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., a history presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and the exhibit will be unveiled at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Volstead Act which provided enforcement to the 18th Amendment in prohibiting alcohol was championed by Representative Andrew Volstead of Minnesota.

Red Cliff- The library is celebrating an expansion this week. The Red Cliff Library is now part of the Northern Waters Library Loan Network. This means a library card can access books and library materials from all partner libraries in the system. The Library Loan Launch event runs through Sunday. Each day the library will have free coffee and doughnuts and there will be a grand prize drawing. They also encourage users to come to receive an updated library card.

