Wisconsin DNR shares tips to be eco-friendly this holiday season

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared some tips Wednesday to cut down on waste as the holiday season rolls around.

From wrapping paper, to garland, to Christmas lights, a lot of festive trash ends up in landfills each year.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, wrapping paper and gift bags are some of the biggest culprits of holiday trash.

“Wrapping paper that is simply tearable paper without with no glitter or foil or other adornments can generally be recycled,” Jennifer Semrau with the department, said.

Bows and ribbons that are shiny to the eye are not able to be recycled, making them unacceptable for most programs.

Paper bags, like the ones with gifts in them, are recyclable as long as they don’t have glitter or foil.

When it comes to gift bags, Semrau said the best option is to keep a gift bag and reuse it next year.

“But if that’s not an option, if you do have plain paper bags, those can be recycled, just be sure to remove any of the ribbons or strapping and remove any tissue paper,” she said.

Holiday lights are also a big-ticket item that might get thrown away each year.

The DNR said if you find that your lights don’t work anymore, you can either bring them to a center that recycles lights, or just toss them in the garbage. Do not put them in your own recycling bin.

