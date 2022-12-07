Warming up to end the week, some weekend snow possible

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves into the region. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies. Lows will dip back into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be out of the southeast 4-8mph.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: High pressure will remain in place on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southerly winds between 5-10mph.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: We finally climb back into the 30′s for highs on Friday! Along with it, we will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see another clipper system move into the region. This will bring a 60% chance of snow showers to the region. A quick 1-3″ of snow through the day will be possible. Expect some slippery roads! Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with light east winds.

Saturday Snow (KBJR WX)

7-Day (KBJR WX)

