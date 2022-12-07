Grand Rapids tops Proctor while Denfeld, Hibbing/Chisholm tie

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in the Northland High School hockey resumed with a semifinal rematch between Denfeld and Hibbing/Chisholm as well as a match-up between Grand Rapids and Proctor.

The Thunderhawks picked up another win in Proctor while Denfeld, Hibbing/Chisholm ended in a tie.

Hibbing/Chisholm 3 Denfeld 3

Grand Rapids 3 Proctor 1

