Grand Rapids tops Proctor while Denfeld, Hibbing/Chisholm tie
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in the Northland High School hockey resumed with a semifinal rematch between Denfeld and Hibbing/Chisholm as well as a match-up between Grand Rapids and Proctor.
The Thunderhawks picked up another win in Proctor while Denfeld, Hibbing/Chisholm ended in a tie.
Hibbing/Chisholm 3 Denfeld 3
Grand Rapids 3 Proctor 1
